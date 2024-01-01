Menu
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD HATCHBACK!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a sporty hatchback design with a dark grey interior that exudes sophistication. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a thrilling driving experience. With 79,400km on the odometer, this Mazda is ready for countless adventures, all while offering the peace of mind of a warranty included.

This MAZDA3 GS is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and a heated steering wheel on chilly mornings, while staying connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. The i-ACTIV AWD system ensures confidence in any weather conditions. Stay alert and safe with advanced features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera, and appreciate the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start.

Whether youre seeking a stylish daily driver or a versatile vehicle for your active lifestyle, this 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD HATCHBACK!! from Eckert Auto Sales has you covered. Come in today and experience the thrill of driving this sporty hatchback! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

79,400 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD HATCHBACK!!

Watch This Vehicle
12055435

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD HATCHBACK!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BPBLM6L1148732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD HATCHBACK!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a sporty hatchback design with a dark grey interior that exudes sophistication. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a thrilling driving experience. With 79,400km on the odometer, this Mazda is ready for countless adventures, all while offering the peace of mind of a warranty included.

This MAZDA3 GS is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and a heated steering wheel on chilly mornings, while staying connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. The i-ACTIV AWD system ensures confidence in any weather conditions. Stay alert and safe with advanced features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera, and appreciate the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start.

Whether you're seeking a stylish daily driver or a versatile vehicle for your active lifestyle, this 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD HATCHBACK!! from Eckert Auto Sales has you covered. Come in today and experience the thrill of driving this sporty hatchback! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Mazda MAZDA3