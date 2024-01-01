$21,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD HATCHBACK!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD HATCHBACK!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a sporty hatchback design with a dark grey interior that exudes sophistication. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, ensuring a thrilling driving experience. With 79,400km on the odometer, this Mazda is ready for countless adventures, all while offering the peace of mind of a warranty included.
This MAZDA3 GS is loaded with features that enhance both comfort and safety. Enjoy the warmth of heated seats and a heated steering wheel on chilly mornings, while staying connected with Bluetooth and SiriusXM Radio. The i-ACTIV AWD system ensures confidence in any weather conditions. Stay alert and safe with advanced features like blind spot monitoring and a rearview camera, and appreciate the convenience of keyless entry and push-button start.
Whether you're seeking a stylish daily driver or a versatile vehicle for your active lifestyle, this 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Auto i-ACTIV AWD HATCHBACK!! from Eckert Auto Sales has you covered. Come in today and experience the thrill of driving this sporty hatchback! For more information call us today at (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
