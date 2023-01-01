Menu
2020 Mazda MAZDA3

41,668 KM

Details

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT **ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KMS!!!! | LEATHER | NAVAGATION |

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

GT **ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW KMS!!!! | LEATHER | NAVAGATION |

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

41,668KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708631
  • Stock #: 28468U
  • VIN: JM1BPAMMXL1168072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 28468U
  • Mileage 41,668 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

CARFAX Canada One Owner CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

| Fresh Oil Change!, | Full Interior & Exterior Detail!, | FULLY CERTIFIED WITH OUR PLATINUM PRE-OWNED PROGRAM!!, | ONE OWNER!!, 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMS!!!, LEATHER!!!, NAVIGATION!!!, POWER SUNROOF!!!, Navigation System.

GT I4 6-Speed Automatic FWD


ADVANTAGE+ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE



36-Point Provincial Safety Inspection

Warranty: 30 Days or 1500 KMS on mechanical safety-related items and extended plans are available

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

2X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

2X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

Market Value Report provided

Complimentary 3 months SIRIUS XM satellite radio subscription on equipped vehicles

Complimentary wash and vacuum

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

