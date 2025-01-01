$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
SE S-AWC
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
SE S-AWC
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle both city streets and weekend adventures? Then check out this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish crossover, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior with a matching gray interior, is ready to impress. With just 93,800km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle offers a comfortable and capable driving experience. Its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission deliver excellent fuel economy without compromising on performance.
The Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC is equipped with 4-wheel drive, meaning it can handle challenging road conditions and provide added confidence behind the wheel, no matter the weather. This Eclipse Cross is ready to take you and your passengers where you want to go.
Here are some of its standout features:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any weather with the sure-footedness of Mitsubishi's advanced all-wheel-control system.
- Efficient Performance: Experience the perfect balance of power and fuel economy with its responsive 1.5L engine.
- Sleek Styling: Turn heads with the Eclipse Cross's modern design and sporty silhouette.
- Versatile SUV: Enjoy the flexibility of an SUV with ample cargo space for all your gear.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax in a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and intuitive features.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
