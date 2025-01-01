Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle both city streets and weekend adventures? Then check out this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish crossover, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior with a matching gray interior, is ready to impress. With just 93,800km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle offers a comfortable and capable driving experience. Its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission deliver excellent fuel economy without compromising on performance.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>The Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC is equipped with 4-wheel drive, meaning it can handle challenging road conditions and provide added confidence behind the wheel, no matter the weather. This Eclipse Cross is ready to take you and your passengers where you want to go.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are some of its standout features:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</span> Conquer any weather with the sure-footedness of Mitsubishis advanced all-wheel-control system.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Efficient Performance:</span> Experience the perfect balance of power and fuel economy with its responsive 1.5L engine.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Sleek Styling:</span> Turn heads with the Eclipse Crosss modern design and sporty silhouette.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Versatile SUV:</span> Enjoy the flexibility of an SUV with ample cargo space for all your gear.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Comfortable Interior:</span> Relax in a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and intuitive features.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p>

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

93,800 KM

Details Description Features

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

SE S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle
12903914

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

SE S-AWC

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1756221399425
  2. 1756221399950
  3. 1756221400404
  4. 1756221400843
  5. 1756221401339
  6. 1756221401880
  7. 1756221402322
  8. 1756221402851
  9. 1756221403328
  10. 1756221403802
  11. 1756221404216
  12. 1756221404659
  13. 1756221405086
  14. 1756221405542
  15. 1756221406002
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AT4AA1LZ604564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile SUV that can handle both city streets and weekend adventures? Then check out this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This stylish crossover, finished in a sophisticated gray exterior with a matching gray interior, is ready to impress. With just 93,800km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle offers a comfortable and capable driving experience. Its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission deliver excellent fuel economy without compromising on performance.

The Eclipse Cross SE S-AWC is equipped with 4-wheel drive, meaning it can handle challenging road conditions and provide added confidence behind the wheel, no matter the weather. This Eclipse Cross is ready to take you and your passengers where you want to go.

Here are some of its standout features:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any weather with the sure-footedness of Mitsubishi's advanced all-wheel-control system.
  • Efficient Performance: Experience the perfect balance of power and fuel economy with its responsive 1.5L engine.
  • Sleek Styling: Turn heads with the Eclipse Cross's modern design and sporty silhouette.
  • Versatile SUV: Enjoy the flexibility of an SUV with ample cargo space for all your gear.
  • Comfortable Interior: Relax in a well-appointed cabin with comfortable seating and intuitive features.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV WITH APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV WITH APPLE CARPLAY!! 115,600 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC NAVIGATION/LEATHER!! 108,800 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chevrolet Trax LT WITH SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT WITH SUNROOF/APPLE CARPLAY!! 117,800 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross