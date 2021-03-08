2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Headlights-Auto-Leveling Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.