2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/WINTER READY!!
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
86,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Stock #: 2817E
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU8LU601491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,100 KM
Vehicle Description
DRIVE THIS RVR FOR SAFETY IN THE WINTER AND ALL AT THE SAME TIME GET AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITYH BLUETOOTH. IPOD AND USB PORTS FOR ALL YOUR TRAVELLING PLEASURE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1