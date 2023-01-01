Menu
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

86,100 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/WINTER READY!!

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/WINTER READY!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451466
  • Stock #: 2817E
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU8LU601491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,100 KM

Vehicle Description

DRIVE THIS RVR FOR SAFETY IN THE WINTER AND ALL AT THE SAME TIME GET AMAZING GAS MILEAGE!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITYH BLUETOOTH. IPOD AND USB PORTS FOR ALL YOUR TRAVELLING PLEASURE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

