Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV thats ready for adventure? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sharp, blue beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior, packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure. With a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this RVR handles with ease, whether youre navigating city streets or tackling highway drives. And with its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently take on any weather condition. This well-maintained RVR has travelled 124,600km and is ready for its next adventure, with you behind the wheel.

But the RVR isnt just about performance, its also packed with convenience and comfort features. Youll love the added safety of features like a blind spot monitor, rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy heated seats and heated mirrors for ultimate comfort on those chilly mornings. The RVRs spacious interior also features a split rear seat that folds down, making it perfect for hauling cargo. At Eckert Auto Sales, this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a well-equipped SUV that offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

For more information please call Chris or Tina today (705)797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
124,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW9LU602401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for adventure? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sharp, blue beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior, packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure. With a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this RVR handles with ease, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling highway drives. And with its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently take on any weather condition. This well-maintained RVR has travelled 124,600km and is ready for its next adventure, with you behind the wheel.

But the RVR isn't just about performance, it's also packed with convenience and comfort features. You'll love the added safety of features like a blind spot monitor, rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy heated seats and heated mirrors for ultimate comfort on those chilly mornings. The RVR's spacious interior also features a split rear seat that folds down, making it perfect for hauling cargo. At Eckert Auto Sales, this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a well-equipped SUV that offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride.

For more information please call Chris or Tina today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

