2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SEL
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's ready for adventure? Look no further than this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sharp, blue beauty boasts a comfortable gray interior, packed with features that will make every drive a pleasure. With a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth automatic transmission, this RVR handles with ease, whether you're navigating city streets or tackling highway drives. And with its 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently take on any weather condition. This well-maintained RVR has travelled 124,600km and is ready for its next adventure, with you behind the wheel.
But the RVR isn't just about performance, it's also packed with convenience and comfort features. You'll love the added safety of features like a blind spot monitor, rearview camera, and a comprehensive suite of airbags. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy heated seats and heated mirrors for ultimate comfort on those chilly mornings. The RVR's spacious interior also features a split rear seat that folds down, making it perfect for hauling cargo. At Eckert Auto Sales, this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a well-equipped SUV that offers a comfortable and enjoyable ride.
For more information please call Chris or Tina today (705)797-1100
