$19,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/LANE DEPARTURE!!
Location
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer the road in style and comfort with this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/LANE DEPARTURE!! from Eckert Auto Sales. This black beauty boasts a spacious and stylish interior with grey upholstery, making it the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication. Under the hood, a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine delivers peppy acceleration while maintaining fuel efficiency, making it ideal for both city commutes and weekend adventures.
With a low mileage of 93,500km, this RVR is practically brand new and ready to be your trusted companion for years to come. Enjoy peace of mind with a comprehensive warranty included, providing added assurance for your investment.
For more information call Chris or Tina today for more information (705)797-1100
+ taxes & licensing
