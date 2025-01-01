$19,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWD/BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWD/BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that's perfect for Canadian winters? Look no further than this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWD, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek black RVR boasts a comfortable grey interior and is equipped with all the features you need to stay safe and connected on the road. With its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and CVT transmission, this RVR offers a smooth and efficient ride.
This RVR SE is loaded with features, including heated seats and mirrors to keep you warm on chilly mornings, a blind spot monitor to enhance safety, and a rearview camera for added peace of mind. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power windows and locks, and Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calling and music streaming. This RVR also comes equipped with SiriusXM radio for endless entertainment options. With only 93,500km on the odometer, this RVR is ready for many more adventures.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a stylish and reliable SUV that's ready for anything. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to learn more.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100