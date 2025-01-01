$18,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SEL AWD/BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL AWD, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This stylish blue SUV boasts a spacious interior with gray cloth seats, perfect for families on the go or for those seeking extra cargo space. With a powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth CVT transmission, the RVR delivers a responsive and efficient driving experience. With just 124,600km on the odometer, this RVR is ready for many more adventures.
Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with driving a vehicle equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features. The RVR SEL boasts a blind spot monitor to help prevent accidents, ensuring your safety and confidence on the road. Other notable safety features include anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags. This RVR is also equipped with a rearview camera, making parking a breeze.
Beyond safety, this RVR is packed with comfort and convenience features. Cruise control keeps you relaxed on long drives, while heated seats and mirrors keep you warm during the colder months. The RVR also features Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to stay connected while driving.
Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to see this impressive RVR for yourself.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
