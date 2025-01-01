$19,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SE BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, functionality, and safety with this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE equipped with the sought-after Blind Spot Monitor feature! This sleek black SUV boasts a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday adventures. With its powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road. At Eckert Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this well-maintained RVR with only 93,500km on the odometer.
This RVR SE truly shines with its comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Blind Spot Monitor ensures peace of mind while changing lanes, while the heated seats and heated mirrors keep you cozy during chilly mornings. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry. And with its spacious interior and folding rear seats, this RVR is ready for any adventure.
The 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE at Eckert Auto Sales is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and versatile SUV. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this well-maintained vehicle with its array of desirable features.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
