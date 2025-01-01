Menu
Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, functionality, and safety with this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE equipped with the sought-after Blind Spot Monitor feature! This sleek black SUV boasts a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday adventures. With its powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience, whether youre navigating city streets or hitting the open road. At Eckert Auto Sales, were proud to offer this well-maintained RVR with only 93,500km on the odometer.

This RVR SE truly shines with its comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Blind Spot Monitor ensures peace of mind while changing lanes, while the heated seats and heated mirrors keep you cozy during chilly mornings. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry. And with its spacious interior and folding rear seats, this RVR is ready for any adventure.

The 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE at Eckert Auto Sales is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and versatile SUV. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this well-maintained vehicle with its array of desirable features.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

93,500 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!

12276699

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW3LU603553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to experience the perfect blend of style, functionality, and safety with this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE equipped with the sought-after Blind Spot Monitor feature! This sleek black SUV boasts a comfortable grey interior, perfect for everyday adventures. With its powerful 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and smooth CVT transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and fuel-efficient driving experience, whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road. At Eckert Auto Sales, we're proud to offer this well-maintained RVR with only 93,500km on the odometer.

This RVR SE truly shines with its comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Blind Spot Monitor ensures peace of mind while changing lanes, while the heated seats and heated mirrors keep you cozy during chilly mornings. Stay connected on the go with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry. And with its spacious interior and folding rear seats, this RVR is ready for any adventure.

The 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE at Eckert Auto Sales is a fantastic option for those seeking a reliable and versatile SUV. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this well-maintained vehicle with its array of desirable features.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Mitsubishi RVR