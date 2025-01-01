Menu
Get ready to explore the open road in style and comfort with this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue SUV boasts a spacious and versatile interior, perfect for hauling cargo or passengers. Its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides reliable power, while the CVT transmission ensures smooth and efficient driving. With its 4-wheel drive system, youll be prepared for any weather condition. This RVR SEL is equipped with an impressive array of features, including heated seats and mirrors for ultimate comfort, a rearview camera for added safety, and a blind spot monitor for peace of mind on the road.

With a comfortable gray interior and a generous amount of cargo space, youll find it easy to travel in style and convenience. The folding rear seats provide added versatility for hauling larger items, and the driver-focused cabin offers a comfortable and ergonomic experience. This RVR SEL is ready for your next adventure, whether its a weekend getaway with friends or a family road trip.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a well-maintained and versatile 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL with only 124,600km on the odometer. Contact Eckert Auto Sales today to experience the difference!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

124,600 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SEL LOTS OF ROOM FOR YOUR CARGO!!

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SEL LOTS OF ROOM FOR YOUR CARGO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,600KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW9LU602404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to explore the open road in style and comfort with this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue SUV boasts a spacious and versatile interior, perfect for hauling cargo or passengers. Its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides reliable power, while the CVT transmission ensures smooth and efficient driving. With its 4-wheel drive system, you'll be prepared for any weather condition. This RVR SEL is equipped with an impressive array of features, including heated seats and mirrors for ultimate comfort, a rearview camera for added safety, and a blind spot monitor for peace of mind on the road.

With a comfortable gray interior and a generous amount of cargo space, you'll find it easy to travel in style and convenience. The folding rear seats provide added versatility for hauling larger items, and the driver-focused cabin offers a comfortable and ergonomic experience. This RVR SEL is ready for your next adventure, whether it's a weekend getaway with friends or a family road trip.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a well-maintained and versatile 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL with only 124,600km on the odometer. Contact Eckert Auto Sales today to experience the difference!

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Mitsubishi RVR