$18,995+ tax & licensing
SEL LOTS OF ROOM FOR YOUR CARGO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to explore the open road in style and comfort with this 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sleek blue SUV boasts a spacious and versatile interior, perfect for hauling cargo or passengers. Its 2.4L 4-cylinder engine provides reliable power, while the CVT transmission ensures smooth and efficient driving. With its 4-wheel drive system, you'll be prepared for any weather condition. This RVR SEL is equipped with an impressive array of features, including heated seats and mirrors for ultimate comfort, a rearview camera for added safety, and a blind spot monitor for peace of mind on the road.
With a comfortable gray interior and a generous amount of cargo space, you'll find it easy to travel in style and convenience. The folding rear seats provide added versatility for hauling larger items, and the driver-focused cabin offers a comfortable and ergonomic experience. This RVR SEL is ready for your next adventure, whether it's a weekend getaway with friends or a family road trip.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a well-maintained and versatile 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SEL with only 124,600km on the odometer. Contact Eckert Auto Sales today to experience the difference!
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
