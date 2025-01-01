Menu
Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sharp SUV boasts a commanding presence in its black exterior and offers a spacious and sophisticated interior with gray accents. Featuring a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this RVR delivers a peppy performance thats perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures. With its all-wheel drive system, youll conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather. And with only 93,500km on the odometer, this RVR is just getting started.

Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a stylish, reliable, and feature-packed 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience it for yourself!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

93,500 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/BLUETOOTH!!

12530479

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/BLUETOOTH!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
93,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AJ4AW3LU603548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the road in style and comfort with this sleek 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This sharp SUV boasts a commanding presence in its black exterior and offers a spacious and sophisticated interior with gray accents. Featuring a reliable 2.4L 4-cylinder engine and a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, this RVR delivers a peppy performance that's perfect for city commutes and weekend adventures. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter the weather. And with only 93,500km on the odometer, this RVR is just getting started.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a stylish, reliable, and feature-packed 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today and experience it for yourself!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 Mitsubishi RVR