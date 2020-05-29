Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Mitsubishi

705-733-9696

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi RVR

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

ES

Location

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

705-733-9696

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 31,970KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5199746
  • VIN: JA4AH3AUXLU600628
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Mitsubishi

2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT
 0 KM
$18,998 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR GT
 87,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Mitsubishi RVR ES
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Barrie Mitsubishi

Barrie Mitsubishi

231 Mapleview Dr West, Barrie, ON L4N 9E8

Call Dealer

705-733-XXXX

(click to show)

705-733-9696

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory