2020 RAM 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 3 , 9 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10410849

10410849 Stock #: 28596UQ

28596UQ VIN: 1C6SRFFT2LN278996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 73,989 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.