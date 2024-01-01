$37,995+ tax & licensing
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 92,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NIGHT EDITION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND | BIG HORN LEVEL 2 | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | BED UTILITY GROUP | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER | BLIND SPOT AND REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTOFrom mountains to mud, this Gray 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn powers through any situation. The durable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine produces freight train-like torque to any on or off-road situation. The road is yours in this vehicle. It is stocked with these options: WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" PREMIUM PAINT/POLISHED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, and PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low-Beam Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3.
