2020 RAM 1500

92,000 KM

$37,995

Big Horn

Big Horn

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
92,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFFT7LN158384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 92,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NIGHT EDITION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | ALPINE PREMIUM SOUND | BIG HORN LEVEL 2 | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | REMOTE START | BED UTILITY GROUP | TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER | BLIND SPOT AND REAR CROSS PATH DETECTION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTOFrom mountains to mud, this Gray 2020 Ram 1500 Big Horn powers through any situation. The durable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine produces freight train-like torque to any on or off-road situation. The road is yours in this vehicle. It is stocked with these options: WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" PREMIUM PAINT/POLISHED, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For More Info, Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WHEELHOUSE LINERS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto, SiriusXM Traffic, USB Mobile Projection, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, Integrated Centre Stack Radio, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription, A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Subscription, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Subscription, SiriusXM Travel Link, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot, 8.4" Touchscreen, Apple CarPlay Capable, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, and PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low-Beam Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps. Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty and get a hassle-free deal today at BARRIE CHRYSLER, 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON
PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST
7" CUSTOMIZABLE IN-CLUSTER DISPLAY
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Front
POWER DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Premium Overhead Console LED Dual Dome Reading Lamps Overhead LED Lamps
BLACK CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Bucket Seats Full-Length Floor Console Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips HEMI Badge
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" PREMIUM PAINT/POLISHED
BLIND-SPOT & CROSS-PATH DETECTION -inc: LED Taillamps
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Low-Beam Daytime Running Lights LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps LED Taillamps
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Black 4x4 Tailgate Badge Black Headlamp Bezels Body-Colour Power Heated Power Fold Mirrors Body-Colour Door Handles Black Exterior Badging Centre Console Parts Module Grille w/Black Billets & Surround Body-Colour Exterior Mi...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Park-Sense Front & Rear Park Assist Power Adjustable Pedals Rear Power Sliding Window Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Glove Box Lamp Power 4-Way Driver Lum...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Traffic USB Mobile Projection Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Integrated Centre Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscrip...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

2020 RAM 1500