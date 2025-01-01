$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
TRADESMAN
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
99,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFCT0LN120614
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 99,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Carpet Floor Covering
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
LED BED LIGHTING
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) HEMI Badge 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
TRADESMAN GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner Class IV Receiver Hitch
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Power Sliding Window Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Black Grille w/Bright Surround Level 1 Equipment Group 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Power Sliding Window Carpet Floor Covering Front &...
