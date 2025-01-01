Menu
Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 64 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2020 RAM 1500

99,112 KM

2020 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

13170335

2020 RAM 1500

TRADESMAN

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
99,112KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFCT0LN120614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 99,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Tradesman 4x4 Quad Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Carpet Floor Covering

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
LED BED LIGHTING
WHEELS: 18" X 8" ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
TIRES: 275/65R18 BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling GVWR: 3 220 kgs (7 100 lbs) HEMI Badge 98-Litre (21.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank
TRADESMAN GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner Class IV Receiver Hitch
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage 3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Power Sliding Window Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: Spray-In Bedliner 4 Adjustable Cargo Tie-Down Hooks LED Bed Lighting Deployable Bed Step
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Bright Rear Bumper Black Grille w/Bright Surround Level 1 Equipment Group 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Rear Power Sliding Window Carpet Floor Covering Front &...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

705-702-5069

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2020 RAM 1500