2020 RAM 1500

90,647 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-726-0393

SPORT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-726-0393

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

90,647KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9311392
  • Stock #: 28373UQ
  • VIN: 1C6SRFLT1LN143805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 90,647 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
