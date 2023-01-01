$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box LIFT KIT/RUFFINO WHEELS!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
87,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10154595
- Stock #: 2783E
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT2LS113915
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 87,400 KM
Vehicle Description
TAKE THIS RAM 1500 CLASSIC WITH THE LIFT KIT AND CUSTOM RUFFINO HARD WHEELS OFF ROADING AND HAVE FUN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SOFT TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, DUAL EXHAUST, LINEX BOX LINER, RAM WINTER MATS, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, USB AND WIFI HOTSPOT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
