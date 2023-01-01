Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

87,400 KM

Details

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box LIFT KIT/RUFFINO WHEELS!!

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box LIFT KIT/RUFFINO WHEELS!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10154595
  • Stock #: 2783E
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT2LS113915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 87,400 KM

Vehicle Description

TAKE THIS RAM 1500 CLASSIC WITH THE LIFT KIT AND CUSTOM RUFFINO HARD WHEELS OFF ROADING AND HAVE FUN!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH SOFT TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER, DUAL EXHAUST, LINEX BOX LINER, RAM WINTER MATS, BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, AUX, USB AND WIFI HOTSPOT. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

