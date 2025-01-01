Menu
<p><span style=background-color: #fafafa; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px;>Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle both the job site and weekend adventures? Feast your eyes on this stunning silver 2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This pickup is ready to impress, boasting a durable design and a comfortable interior. With 140,000km on the odometer, this truck is primed to deliver many more miles of dependable performance. The 3.6L V6 engine provides a great balance of power and efficiency, while the automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system ensure confident handling in various conditions.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This RAM 1500 Classic SLT isnt just about brawn; its got brains too. The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, and the included tonneau cover adds an extra layer of security and protection for your belongings. With its classic design and practical features, this pickup is a perfect blend of capability and comfort. Dont miss your chance to own a piece of automotive excellence!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are some of the stand-out features:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>4-Wheel Drive:</span> Conquer any terrain with confidence.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Crew Cab:</span> Comfortably seats your whole crew.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Tonneau Cover:</span> Protect your cargo from the elements.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Automatic Transmission:</span> Smooth and effortless driving.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel-Efficient V6 Engine:</span> A great balance of power and economy.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.</p><p> </p>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT CREW CAB/TONNEAU COVER!!

12831604

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT CREW CAB/TONNEAU COVER!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7LG6LG290444

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable workhorse that can handle both the job site and weekend adventures? Feast your eyes on this stunning silver 2020 RAM 1500 Classic SLT Crew Cab, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This pickup is ready to impress, boasting a durable design and a comfortable interior. With 140,000km on the odometer, this truck is primed to deliver many more miles of dependable performance. The 3.6L V6 engine provides a great balance of power and efficiency, while the automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive system ensure confident handling in various conditions.

This RAM 1500 Classic SLT isn't just about brawn; it's got brains too. The spacious Crew Cab offers plenty of room for passengers and cargo, and the included tonneau cover adds an extra layer of security and protection for your belongings. With its classic design and practical features, this pickup is a perfect blend of capability and comfort. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of automotive excellence!

Here are some of the stand-out features:

  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence.
  • Crew Cab: Comfortably seats your whole crew.
  • Tonneau Cover: Protect your cargo from the elements.
  • Automatic Transmission: Smooth and effortless driving.
  • Fuel-Efficient V6 Engine: A great balance of power and economy.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power rear sliding window
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Spray in Boxliner
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SOFT TRI FOLD TONNEAU COVER
RAM MATS

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100

705-627-0123
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2020 RAM 1500 Classic