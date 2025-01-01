$60,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 2500
Limited
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$60,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,194 KM
Vehicle Description
From city streets to back roads, this Gray 2020 Ram 2500 Limited muscles through any terrain. The rugged Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine produces freight train-like torque whenever you need it. Nothing can stop you in this vehicle. It's loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HM -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, POWER SUNROOF, HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, 220-Amp Alternator, GVWR: 4,490 KGS (9,900 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, and DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box. You've earned this - stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to make this truck yours today! No haggle, no hassle.
Vehicle Features
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069