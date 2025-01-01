Menu
13130477

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Used
164,194KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5SL9LG191503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,194 KM

Vehicle Description

From city streets to back roads, this Gray 2020 Ram 2500 Limited muscles through any terrain. The rugged Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408 engine produces freight train-like torque whenever you need it. Nothing can stop you in this vehicle. It's loaded with the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HM -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, POWER SUNROOF, HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate, 220-Amp Alternator, GVWR: 4,490 KGS (9,900 LBS), GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, and DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box. You've earned this - stop by BARRIE CHRYSLER located at 395 Dunlop St West, Barrie, ON L4N1C3 to make this truck yours today! No haggle, no hassle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
220-Amp Alternator

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Clearance Lamps
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
Granite Crystal Metallic
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
GVWR: 4 490 KGS (9 900 LBS)
BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" POLISHED FORGED ALUMINUM (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
HEAVY-DUTY SNOWPLOW PREP GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate 220-Amp Alternator
Requires Subscription
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper
Adaptive Steering System
LIMITED LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Trailer Reverse Guidance Adaptive Steering System Forward Collision Warn w/Ac...
REAR AUTO-LEVELLING AIR SUSPENSION -inc: Air Suspension Decal
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Diese...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HM -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK TOWING PREP GROUP -inc: Pickup Box
DELETE RAMBOX CARGO MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Pickup Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

