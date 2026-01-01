$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 RAM 2500
Tradesman
2020 RAM 2500
Tradesman
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,886KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6MR5AL8LG189288
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Regular Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 121,886 KM
Vehicle Description
Tradesman 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
220-Amp Alternator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Clearance Lamps
Spray-in bedliner
LED BED LIGHTING
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Sliding Window
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Delete Carpet
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Urethane Shift Knob
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HA TRADESMAN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 8" STYLED STEEL -inc: 18" Steel Spare Wheel Tires: LT275/70R18E BSW AS
SNOW CHIEF GROUP -inc: Clearance Lamps Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road IP-Mounted Auxiliary Switches Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Transfer Case Skid Plate 220-Amp Alternator
Trailer Camera Wiring (No Camera)
TRADESMAN LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Speed Sensitive Power Locks Rear Sliding Window Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors Upgraded Door Trim Panels Heat...
BLACK POWER HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors Mirror Running Lights Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Black Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: 4-Way Adjustable Front Headrests
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730 Amp Maintenance Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 105-Litre (23.3-Gallon) Fuel Tank Winter Front Gril...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection 3.5" Colour In-Cluster Display Integrated Centre Stack Radio 8.4" Touchsc...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2025 RAM 1500 SPORT 10,593 KM $62,993 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 90,713 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 214,125 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-702-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2020 RAM 2500