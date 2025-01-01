$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie Longhorn
2020 RAM 3500
Laramie Longhorn
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
138,242KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C63R3FL9LG157278
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Cattle Tan/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,242 KM
Vehicle Description
Laramie Longhorn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Monotone Paint
Clearance Lamps
Running Boards/Side Steps
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF-ROAD
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera
DUAL ALTERNATORS RATED AT 440 AMPS -inc: 220-Amp Alternator
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM W/SILVER POCKETS -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off-Road
Deployable Bed Step
Bright Tow Hooks
Blind-Spot/Cross-Path
GVWR: 5 352 KG (11 800 LBS)
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre High-Mount Stop Lamp w/Camera Surround View Camera System Trailer Reverse Guidance
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle Transmission Oil Cooler Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21K LONGHORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
LONGHORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 17-Speaker High Performance Audio Power Deployable Running Boards Radio: Uconnect 12.0 w/Navigation 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Ramcharger Wireless Charging Pad
CATTLE TAN/BLACK LEATHER FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
RADIO: UCONNECT 12.0 W/NAVIGATION -inc: 12" Touchscreen SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content
BODY-COLOUR BUMPER GROUP -inc: Body-Colour Front Bumper Body-Colour Rear Bumper
MOPAR DOT CERTIFIED ROADSIDE SAFETY KIT -inc: 3 Reflecting Triangles Spare Fuses 2 Red Vinyl Flags DOT-Certified Fire Extinguisher
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover GV...
SAFETY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Blind-Spot/Cross-Path Adaptive Steering System Forward Collision Warn w/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-702-5069
2020 RAM 3500