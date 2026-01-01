$19,700+ taxes & licensing
2020 Subaru WRX
SPORT
2020 Subaru WRX
SPORT
Location
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
705-702-5069
$19,700
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 38938A
- Mileage 112,854 KM
Vehicle Description
Specs --Barn Built Stage 2 Short Block (Manley Platinum Series Piston, Manley TUFF Rods, ACL Racing Main and Rod Bearings.-Grimmspeed Top Mount Intercooler-COBB SF Intake-COBB Air Oil Separator-COBB 3 Port Electronic Boost Controller System-COBB Accessport-COBB J-Pipe- Gesi Cat (High Flow Cat)-Pro Tune (Done by Definitive Tuning)-Killer B Oil Pickup-Killer B Equal Length Headers (internal wastegate)-ARP Head Studs-TPC 20G Turbo with Turbo Smart Wastegate-Grimmspeed Charge Pipe-ACT Heavy Duty Street Clutch with Lightweight Flywheel-Front and Rear Stoptech slotted rotors-Hawk HPS 5.0 pads-Stainless Steel Brake Lines-Motul Brake Fluid-Borla Type S catback exhaust*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Red 2020 Subaru WRX Sport 4D Sedan 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual AWD We utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively. We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
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Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
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Additional Features
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705-702-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
705-702-5069