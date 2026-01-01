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Specs --Barn Built Stage 2 Short Block (Manley Platinum Series Piston, Manley TUFF Rods, ACL Racing Main and Rod Bearings.-Grimmspeed Top Mount Intercooler-COBB SF Intake-COBB Air Oil Separator-COBB 3 Port Electronic Boost Controller System-COBB Accessport-COBB J-Pipe- Gesi Cat (High Flow Cat)-Pro Tune (Done by Definitive Tuning)-Killer B Oil Pickup-Killer B Equal Length Headers (internal wastegate)-ARP Head Studs-TPC 20G Turbo with Turbo Smart Wastegate-Grimmspeed Charge Pipe-ACT Heavy Duty Street Clutch with Lightweight Flywheel-Front and Rear Stoptech slotted rotors-Hawk HPS 5.0 pads-Stainless Steel Brake Lines-Motul Brake Fluid-Borla Type S catback exhaust*Vehicle Sold AS-IS*The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We pay cash for cars, even if you dont buy one from us! Red 2020 Subaru WRX Sport 4D Sedan 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual AWD We utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively. We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

2020 Subaru WRX

112,854 KM

Details Description Features

$19,700

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14167930

2020 Subaru WRX

SPORT

Location

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3

705-702-5069

Contact Seller

$19,700

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
112,854KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1VA1D61L9800559

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 38938A
  • Mileage 112,854 KM

Vehicle Description

Specs --Barn Built Stage 2 Short Block (Manley Platinum Series Piston, Manley TUFF Rods, ACL Racing Main and Rod Bearings.-Grimmspeed Top Mount Intercooler-COBB SF Intake-COBB Air Oil Separator-COBB 3 Port Electronic Boost Controller System-COBB Accessport-COBB J-Pipe- Gesi Cat (High Flow Cat)-Pro Tune (Done by Definitive Tuning)-Killer B Oil Pickup-Killer B Equal Length Headers (internal wastegate)-ARP Head Studs-TPC 20G Turbo with Turbo Smart Wastegate-Grimmspeed Charge Pipe-ACT Heavy Duty Street Clutch with Lightweight Flywheel-Front and Rear Stoptech slotted rotors-Hawk HPS 5.0 pads-Stainless Steel Brake Lines-Motul Brake Fluid-Borla Type S catback exhaust*Vehicle Sold "AS-IS"*The motor vehicle sold is being sold "as is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyer's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. We pay cash for cars, even if you don't buy one from us! Red 2020 Subaru WRX Sport 4D Sedan 2.0L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V 6-Speed Manual AWD We utilize real-time third-party software to price our vehicles, ensuring they align with the daily average market price. For that reason, our vehicles are priced competitively. We have over 100 pre-owned vehicles available onsite, with extra off-site inventory available at all times. Prices are plus HST and licensing fee. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-702-XXXX

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705-702-5069

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$19,700

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-702-5069

2020 Subaru WRX