2020 Toyota Corolla

56,926 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Loan Arranger

1-800-403-3225

Location

The Loan Arranger

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

56,926KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6808046
  • Stock #: 23209A
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE9LP017780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,926 KM

Vehicle Description

100% approval based on income and ability to pay. O.A.C. 0%-29.9% some down payment may be required.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
CUP HOLDERS
Interval wipers
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
Cloth Upholstery
BACK UP CAMERA
mp3 ready

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Loan Arranger

2011 Chevrolet Cruze
 149,808 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Veracruz
 156,640 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey
 184,861 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

The Loan Arranger

The Loan Arranger

Barrie

91 Essa Road, Barrie, ON L4N 3K4

1-800-403-3225

