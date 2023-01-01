$CALL+ tax & licensing
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-726-0393
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE
Barrie Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
70,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9927308
- Stock #: 28514UQ
- VIN: 5YFB4RBE0LP018714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 70,649 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
10 Speed Automatic/CVT
