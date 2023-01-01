Menu
2020 Toyota Highlander

113,880 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota Highlander

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
113,880KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10327407
  • Stock #: INC 997
  • VIN: 5TDGZRBH8LS500162

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,880 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

