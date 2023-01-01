2020 Toyota RAV4

$37,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 4 , 0 9 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10617102

10617102 Stock #: U25819

U25819 VIN: 2T3R1RFV1LC120077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U25819

Mileage 44,091 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.