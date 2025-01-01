Menu
Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,400KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCGTBEN5M1242644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a tough and capable pickup that can handle anything the Canadian landscape throws at it? Then check out this used 2021 Chevrolet Colorado 4WD Crew Cab 4x4, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This rugged truck is ready to tackle your next adventure, whether it's a weekend getaway in the mountains or hauling gear for your jobsite. With a sleek gray exterior and a comfortable gray interior, this Colorado combines practicality with a touch of modern style. Plus, with 90,400 km on the odometer, it's got plenty of life left to offer you years of reliable service.

Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 3.6L V6 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering confident performance both on and off the road. The four-wheel-drive system ensures you have the grip and control you need in any weather condition, from snowy winter roads to muddy trails. The Crew Cab configuration provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, work crews, or anyone who needs a versatile and dependable truck.

Come by Eckert Auto Sales to check this everyday versatile truck.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Spray in Boxliner
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

