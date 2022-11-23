$44,999+ tax & licensing
$44,999
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 LEATHERETTE | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA |
Location
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9399271
- Stock #: X1159AX
- VIN: 1GCGTDEN1M1140267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 51,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Leatherette Interior, Heated Seats, Running Boards, 18 Inch Alloys, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Split folding rear Seat, Dalay off Headlights, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, SiriusXM, Power Steering, Traction Control, Block heater, 4-Wheel Dis Brakes, ABS Brakes, Power Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defrost
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7