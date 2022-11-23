Menu
2021 Chevrolet Colorado

51,520 KM

Details

$44,999

+ tax & licensing
Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Z71 LEATHERETTE | HEATED SEATS | REAR CAMERA |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,520KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9399271
  • Stock #: X1159AX
  • VIN: 1GCGTDEN1M1140267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # X1159AX
  • Mileage 51,520 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 4X4 Crew Cab 5ft Box 3.6L V6 Engine 8 Speed Automatic Transmission


Leatherette Interior, Heated Seats, Running Boards, 18 Inch Alloys, Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Split folding rear Seat, Dalay off Headlights, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, SiriusXM, Power Steering, Traction Control, Block heater, 4-Wheel Dis Brakes, ABS Brakes, Power Sliding Rear Window, Rear Defrost


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

