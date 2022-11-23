2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,999 + taxes & licensing 5 1 , 5 2 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9399271

9399271 Stock #: X1159AX

X1159AX VIN: 1GCGTDEN1M1140267

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # X1159AX

Mileage 51,520 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.