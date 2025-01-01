Menu
This 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS is a great option for anyone looking for a stylish and practical SUV. With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Equinox is sure to turn heads wherever you go. Its powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, making it perfect for city driving and highway trips alike. The Equinox comes equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It has a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, a split rear seat, and plenty of cargo space.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we understand that buying a used car can be a big decision, which is why we offer a variety of options to make the process as smooth as possible. This Equinox has only 96,200km on the odometer, so you can be sure its in great condition. The Equinox comes with a warranty, so you can rest assured knowing youre getting a quality vehicle.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

96,200 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS GREAT ON GAS!!

12414216

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS GREAT ON GAS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV8M6152405

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS is a great option for anyone looking for a stylish and practical SUV. With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Equinox is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It's powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, making it perfect for city driving and highway trips alike. The Equinox comes equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It has a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, a split rear seat, and plenty of cargo space.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we understand that buying a used car can be a big decision, which is why we offer a variety of options to make the process as smooth as possible. This Equinox has only 96,200km on the odometer, so you can be sure it's in great condition. The Equinox comes with a warranty, so you can rest assured knowing you're getting a quality vehicle.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Chevrolet Equinox