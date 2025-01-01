$21,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS GREAT ON GAS!!
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS GREAT ON GAS!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,200 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS is a great option for anyone looking for a stylish and practical SUV. With its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior, this Equinox is sure to turn heads wherever you go. It's powered by a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine, making it perfect for city driving and highway trips alike. The Equinox comes equipped with all the features you need for a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It has a spacious interior with comfortable bucket seats, a split rear seat, and plenty of cargo space.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we understand that buying a used car can be a big decision, which is why we offer a variety of options to make the process as smooth as possible. This Equinox has only 96,200km on the odometer, so you can be sure it's in great condition. The Equinox comes with a warranty, so you can rest assured knowing you're getting a quality vehicle.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100