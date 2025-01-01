Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seating, perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. The 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. With its front-wheel drive system, this Equinox is capable of handling a variety of road conditions. And with Apple CarPlay integration, you can easily connect your smartphone and enjoy all your favorite apps and music on the go. This Equinox has 96,200km on the odometer, meaning its ready to take on your next adventure.</span></p><p><span style=color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Come see this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS at Eckert Auto Sales today! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.</span></p>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

96,200 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS APPLE CARPLAY!!

Watch This Vehicle
12530458

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1747345788443
  2. 1747345788940
  3. 1747345789364
  4. 1747345789823
  5. 1747345790246
  6. 1747345790708
  7. 1747345791188
  8. 1747345791676
  9. 1747345792105
  10. 1747345792536
  11. 1747345792983
  12. 1747345793429
  13. 1747345793914
  14. 1747345794326
  15. 1747345794767
  16. 1747345795256
  17. 1747345795703
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV8M6152404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seating, perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. The 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. With its front-wheel drive system, this Equinox is capable of handling a variety of road conditions. And with Apple CarPlay integration, you can easily connect your smartphone and enjoy all your favorite apps and music on the go. This Equinox has 96,200km on the odometer, meaning it's ready to take on your next adventure.

Come see this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS at Eckert Auto Sales today! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/BLUETOOTH!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Mitsubishi RVR SE ALL WHEEL DRIVE/BLUETOOTH!! 93,500 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD FORD CO-PILOT/NAVIGATION!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Ford Edge SEL AWD FORD CO-PILOT/NAVIGATION!! 108,200 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS APPLE CARPLAY!! 96,200 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Chevrolet Equinox