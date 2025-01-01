$21,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS APPLE CARPLAY!!
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales. This sleek silver SUV boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seating, perfect for everyday commutes or weekend adventures. The 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine provides plenty of power, while the automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience. With its front-wheel drive system, this Equinox is capable of handling a variety of road conditions. And with Apple CarPlay integration, you can easily connect your smartphone and enjoy all your favorite apps and music on the go. This Equinox has 96,200km on the odometer, meaning it's ready to take on your next adventure.
Come see this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS at Eckert Auto Sales today! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100