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<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This sleek silver Equinox boasts a comfortable gray interior and is ready to take you and your family on your next adventure. With its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll enjoy a responsive and fuel-conscious ride, whether youre cruising through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway. This well-maintained Equinox has 96,200 kms on the odometer.</p><p>This Equinox LS comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The front-wheel drive offers great handling, and the four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo. Ready to hit the road?</p><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.</p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

96,200 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!

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14000229

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
96,200KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV8M6152414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This sleek silver Equinox boasts a comfortable gray interior and is ready to take you and your family on your next adventure. With its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and fuel-conscious ride, whether you're cruising through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway. This well-maintained Equinox has 96,200 kms on the odometer.

This Equinox LS comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The front-wheel drive offers great handling, and the four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo. Ready to hit the road?

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.

HST and licensing extra.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Chevrolet Equinox