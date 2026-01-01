$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Check out this 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS, available now at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This sleek silver Equinox boasts a comfortable gray interior and is ready to take you and your family on your next adventure. With its efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a responsive and fuel-conscious ride, whether you're cruising through the city or heading out on a weekend getaway. This well-maintained Equinox has 96,200 kms on the odometer.
This Equinox LS comes packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The front-wheel drive offers great handling, and the four-door design provides easy access for passengers and cargo. Ready to hit the road?
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100.
HST and licensing extra.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100