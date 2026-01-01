$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,669 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that won't break the bank? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you! This used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-packed ride. Its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior offer a timeless look, while the fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine provides a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, this versatile crossover is ready to go. With just 96,669 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox still has plenty of life left to offer.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Equinox is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
- Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
- Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
- Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
- Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
- No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
- 4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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Safety
Exterior
Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100