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<p>Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that wont break the bank? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you! This used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-packed ride. Its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior offer a timeless look, while the fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine provides a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, this versatile crossover is ready to go. With just 96,669 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox still has plenty of life left to offer.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Equinox is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><ul><li><strong>Honest Pricing: </strong>Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing</li><li><strong>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: </strong>Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.</li><li><strong>Friendly Family Business: </strong>We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.</li><li><strong>Financing: </strong>We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.</li><li><strong>No Extra Charges: </strong>We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. <strong>Just honest pricing!!</strong></li><li><strong>4.8 rating on Google!!</strong></li></ul><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

96,669 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!

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14171428

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
96,669KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNAXHEV8M6152415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,669 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical SUV that won't break the bank? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you! This used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LS is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a reliable and feature-packed ride. Its sleek silver exterior and comfortable gray interior offer a timeless look, while the fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine provides a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on weekend adventures, this versatile crossover is ready to go. With just 96,669 kilometers on the odometer, this Equinox still has plenty of life left to offer.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Equinox is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

  • Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
  • Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
  • Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
  • Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
  • No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
  • 4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Chevrolet Equinox