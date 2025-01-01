$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LS WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS!!
Location
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect ride for you: a sleek silver 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS. This Malibu has been meticulously maintained and comes with a mere 41,700 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures on the road ahead. With its comfortable gray interior, this car is ideal for both daily commutes and longer road trips. Experience the perfect blend of practicality and style with this fantastic Malibu!
Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, providing a fantastic balance of power and impressive fuel economy. The smooth Variable/CVT transmission ensures seamless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience. This front-wheel-drive sedan is designed for confident handling in various driving conditions, making it an excellent choice for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. This Malibu is the complete package!
Here are five features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS stand out:
- Turbocharged Engine: Get ready for exciting acceleration and effortless passing power!
- Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its impressively economical engine.
- Low Mileage: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a car that's barely been broken in.
- Modern Transmission: Experience smooth and efficient gear changes thanks to the CVT.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its timeless silver exterior.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
