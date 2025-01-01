Menu
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect ride for you: a sleek silver 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS. This Malibu has been meticulously maintained and comes with a mere 41,700 kilometers on the odometer, meaning its ready for many more adventures on the road ahead. With its comfortable gray interior, this car is ideal for both daily commutes and longer road trips. Experience the perfect blend of practicality and style with this fantastic Malibu!

Under the hood, youll find a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, providing a fantastic balance of power and impressive fuel economy. The smooth Variable/CVT transmission ensures seamless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience. This front-wheel-drive sedan is designed for confident handling in various driving conditions, making it an excellent choice for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. This Malibu is the complete package!

Here are five features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS stand out:

Turbocharged Engine: Get ready for exciting acceleration and effortless passing power!
Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its impressively economical engine.
Low Mileage: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a car thats barely been broken in.
Modern Transmission: Experience smooth and efficient gear changes thanks to the CVT.
Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its timeless silver exterior.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

41,700 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
LS WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS!!

LS WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
41,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZC5ST7MF086504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect ride for you: a sleek silver 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS. This Malibu has been meticulously maintained and comes with a mere 41,700 kilometers on the odometer, meaning it's ready for many more adventures on the road ahead. With its comfortable gray interior, this car is ideal for both daily commutes and longer road trips. Experience the perfect blend of practicality and style with this fantastic Malibu!

Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, providing a fantastic balance of power and impressive fuel economy. The smooth Variable/CVT transmission ensures seamless gear changes for a comfortable driving experience. This front-wheel-drive sedan is designed for confident handling in various driving conditions, making it an excellent choice for navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. This Malibu is the complete package!

Here are five features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS stand out:

  • Turbocharged Engine: Get ready for exciting acceleration and effortless passing power!
  • Fuel Efficiency: Save money at the pump with its impressively economical engine.
  • Low Mileage: Enjoy the peace of mind that comes with a car that's barely been broken in.
  • Modern Transmission: Experience smooth and efficient gear changes thanks to the CVT.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads wherever you go with its timeless silver exterior.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

