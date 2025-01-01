Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a stylish and efficient sedan thats perfect for city driving and weekend getaways? Eckert Auto Sales is proud to present this stunning 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS! This sleek silver sedan is ready to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With just 41,700km on the odometer, this Malibu has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its modern design, combined with a practical layout, makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a reliable and enjoyable vehicle.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission, offering a responsive and economical ride. The Malibu LS is designed to keep you connected and entertained on every journey. Step inside and youll find a comfortable gray interior, ready to welcome you and your passengers. This Malibu is a fantastic option for those seeking a blend of practicality, style, and modern technology.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS a standout choice:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Smartphone Integration:</span> Seamlessly connect your phone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto!</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Turbocharged Engine:</span> Experience a peppy and efficient performance.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Fuel-Efficient:</span> Enjoy a great fuel economy.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Modern Sedan Design:</span> A sleek and stylish exterior thats sure to impress.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Low Mileage:</span> With only 41,700km, you can enjoy this car for years to come.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

41,700 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

Watch This Vehicle
13082375

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1760717982949
  2. 1760717983402
  3. 1760717983797
  4. 1760717984230
  5. 1760717984632
  6. 1760717985034
  7. 1760717985446
  8. 1760717985985
  9. 1760717986462
  10. 1760717987008
  11. 1760717987419
  12. 1760717987866
  13. 1760717988270
  14. 1760717988738
  15. 1760717989185
  16. 1760717989590
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZC5ST7MF086503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and efficient sedan that's perfect for city driving and weekend getaways? Eckert Auto Sales is proud to present this stunning 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS! This sleek silver sedan is ready to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With just 41,700km on the odometer, this Malibu has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its modern design, combined with a practical layout, makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a reliable and enjoyable vehicle.

Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission, offering a responsive and economical ride. The Malibu LS is designed to keep you connected and entertained on every journey. Step inside and you'll find a comfortable gray interior, ready to welcome you and your passengers. This Malibu is a fantastic option for those seeking a blend of practicality, style, and modern technology.

Here are five features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS a standout choice:

  • Smartphone Integration: Seamlessly connect your phone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto!
  • Turbocharged Engine: Experience a peppy and efficient performance.
  • Fuel-Efficient: Enjoy a great fuel economy.
  • Modern Sedan Design: A sleek and stylish exterior that's sure to impress.
  • Low Mileage: With only 41,700km, you can enjoy this car for years to come.

The price includes our Advantage Package!!  HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2021 Kia Sportage EX S WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Kia Sportage EX S WITH LOW LOW KILOMETERS!! 47,700 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT WITH ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT WITH ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!! 82,800 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC TONS OF ROOM!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC TONS OF ROOM!! 91,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Chevrolet Malibu