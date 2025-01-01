$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LS WITH APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient sedan that's perfect for city driving and weekend getaways? Eckert Auto Sales is proud to present this stunning 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS! This sleek silver sedan is ready to turn heads while providing a comfortable and connected driving experience. With just 41,700km on the odometer, this Malibu has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. Its modern design, combined with a practical layout, makes it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a reliable and enjoyable vehicle.
Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder Turbo engine, paired with a smooth Variable / CVT transmission, offering a responsive and economical ride. The Malibu LS is designed to keep you connected and entertained on every journey. Step inside and you'll find a comfortable gray interior, ready to welcome you and your passengers. This Malibu is a fantastic option for those seeking a blend of practicality, style, and modern technology.
Here are five features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS a standout choice:
- Smartphone Integration: Seamlessly connect your phone with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto!
- Turbocharged Engine: Experience a peppy and efficient performance.
- Fuel-Efficient: Enjoy a great fuel economy.
- Modern Sedan Design: A sleek and stylish exterior that's sure to impress.
- Low Mileage: With only 41,700km, you can enjoy this car for years to come.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
Eckert Auto Sales
