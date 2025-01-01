Menu
<p>Attention Communters check out this 1.5L Turbo engine Chevrolet Malibu, great gas mileage, save money at the pumps!! On your commute you can enjoy the benefits of the infotainment centre with Android Auto and Apple Carplay!!  Check out those low kilometers almost new!! </p><p>Eckert Auto Sales is a family owned independant dealership.  We have no haggle pricing with no hidden costs or extra fees just honest pricing. Keeping our customers best interest as our priority we offer the best interst rate available for your credit.  <br><br></p><p>HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

41,700 KM

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
13330568

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
41,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZC5ST7MF086501

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,700 KM

Attention Communters check out this 1.5L Turbo engine Chevrolet Malibu, great gas mileage, save money at the pumps!! On your commute you can enjoy the benefits of the infotainment centre with Android Auto and Apple Carplay!!  Check out those low kilometers almost new!! 

Eckert Auto Sales is a family owned independant dealership.  We have no haggle pricing with no hidden costs or extra fees just honest pricing. Keeping our customers best interest as our priority we offer the best interst rate available for your credit.  

HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty Included

Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag

