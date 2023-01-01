$45,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom/CUSTOM WHHELS/5.3L V8/6.5 FOOT BOX!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$45,995
+ taxes & licensing
38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10224039
- Stock #: 2795E
- VIN: 1GCRYBEF8MZ181438
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CHECK OUT THIS CUSTOM WITH A 5.3L V8 ENGINE AND A 6.5 FOOT BOX!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RAIN GUARDS, BOXLINER, DUAL EXHAUST, REAR DEFROST, ONSTAR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, WIFI, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, UBS, IPOD AND INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
