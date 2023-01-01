Menu
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

38,000 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Custom/CUSTOM WHHELS/5.3L V8/6.5 FOOT BOX!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

38,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10224039
  • Stock #: 2795E
  • VIN: 1GCRYBEF8MZ181438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 38,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CHECK OUT THIS CUSTOM WITH A 5.3L V8 ENGINE AND A 6.5 FOOT BOX!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH RAIN GUARDS, BOXLINER, DUAL EXHAUST, REAR DEFROST, ONSTAR, SIRIUS XM RADIO, BLUETOOTH, WIFI, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, UBS, IPOD AND INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

