Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,900KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GCPYBEH4MG236170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 115,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all truck lovers! Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to offer a stunning 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom CREW CAB, ready to tackle any adventure. This powerful pickup boasts a sleek white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, providing both style and functionality. With a robust 4.3L V6 engine, this Silverado delivers impressive power while maintaining fuel efficiency thanks to its flex fuel capability. Whether you're hauling cargo or enjoying a weekend getaway, this 4-wheel drive truck is built to handle it all.

This Silverado is equipped with a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power accessories, and rest assured with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. With its spacious crew cab, comfortable seating, and a variety of amenities, this Silverado is perfect for families and individuals who need a reliable and versatile truck. This well-maintained vehicle has only 115,900km on the odometer, making it a great value for a truck in excellent condition.

Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Contact Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for yourself. For more information contact us today at (705)797-1100.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Rain Guards
Telematics
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES
RHINO LINING

