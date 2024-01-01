$36,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom CREW CAB/ANDROID AUTO/APPLE CARPLAY!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 115,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all truck lovers! Eckert Auto Sales is thrilled to offer a stunning 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom CREW CAB, ready to tackle any adventure. This powerful pickup boasts a sleek white exterior and a comfortable gray interior, providing both style and functionality. With a robust 4.3L V6 engine, this Silverado delivers impressive power while maintaining fuel efficiency thanks to its flex fuel capability. Whether you're hauling cargo or enjoying a weekend getaway, this 4-wheel drive truck is built to handle it all.
This Silverado is equipped with a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, enjoy the convenience of keyless entry and power accessories, and rest assured with a comprehensive safety suite including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera. With its spacious crew cab, comfortable seating, and a variety of amenities, this Silverado is perfect for families and individuals who need a reliable and versatile truck. This well-maintained vehicle has only 115,900km on the odometer, making it a great value for a truck in excellent condition.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity! Contact Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 for yourself. For more information contact us today at (705)797-1100.
