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<p>Looking for a truck that combines rugged capability with modern convenience? At Eckert Auto Sales, we have the perfect solution: a striking white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab. This isnt just any Silverado; its the Custom trim, equipped to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its powerful 5.3L V8 engine and robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain Canada throws your way, from city streets to challenging backroads. The spacious Crew Cab interior in a clean gray ensures comfort for you and your passengers, making every drive a pleasure.</p><p>This Silverado 1500 is ready to work and play, boasting a 97,800 kms odometer reading that signifies its just getting warmed up for its next adventure. The 147 bed provides ample space for hauling all your gear, whether youre loading up for a home renovation project or packing for a camping trip. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the gasoline engine offers dependable power. Step into this Chevrolet at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie and discover a truck built for performance and designed for life.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating performance and towing prowess with this legendary V8 powerhouse.</li><li><strong>4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snow-covered highways to muddy trails.</li><li><strong>Convenient Power Down Tailgate:</strong> Effortlessly lower your tailgate with the push of a button, making loading and unloading a breeze.</li><li><strong>Spacious Crew Cab Design:</strong> Comfortably seat up to six passengers with plenty of legroom and storage for the whole crew.</li><li><strong>Durable 147 Bed:</strong> Haul all your equipment, gear, and materials with generous cargo space for work and play.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.</p><p>HST and licensing extra. </p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

97,800 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom WITH POWER DOWN TAILGATE!

Watch This Vehicle
14098726

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom WITH POWER DOWN TAILGATE!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUYBEF9MZ432039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 97,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that combines rugged capability with modern convenience? At Eckert Auto Sales, we have the perfect solution: a striking white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab. This isn't just any Silverado; it's the Custom trim, equipped to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its powerful 5.3L V8 engine and robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain Canada throws your way, from city streets to challenging backroads. The spacious Crew Cab interior in a clean gray ensures comfort for you and your passengers, making every drive a pleasure.

This Silverado 1500 is ready to work and play, boasting a 97,800 kms odometer reading that signifies it's just getting warmed up for its next adventure. The 147" bed provides ample space for hauling all your gear, whether you're loading up for a home renovation project or packing for a camping trip. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the gasoline engine offers dependable power. Step into this Chevrolet at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie and discover a truck built for performance and designed for life.

Here are 5 features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stand out:

  • Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and towing prowess with this legendary V8 powerhouse.
  • 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snow-covered highways to muddy trails.
  • Convenient Power Down Tailgate: Effortlessly lower your tailgate with the push of a button, making loading and unloading a breeze.
  • Spacious Crew Cab Design: Comfortably seat up to six passengers with plenty of legroom and storage for the whole crew.
  • Durable 147" Bed: Haul all your equipment, gear, and materials with generous cargo space for work and play.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.

HST and licensing extra. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Onstar
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Black Running Boards

Windows

Rear Defrost

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Spray in Boxliner
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES
POWER DOWN TAILGATE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500