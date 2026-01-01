$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom WITH POWER DOWN TAILGATE!
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 147" Custom WITH POWER DOWN TAILGATE!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 97,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that combines rugged capability with modern convenience? At Eckert Auto Sales, we have the perfect solution: a striking white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD Crew Cab. This isn't just any Silverado; it's the Custom trim, equipped to handle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous weekends. With its powerful 5.3L V8 engine and robust 4-wheel drive system, you can confidently tackle any terrain Canada throws your way, from city streets to challenging backroads. The spacious Crew Cab interior in a clean gray ensures comfort for you and your passengers, making every drive a pleasure.
This Silverado 1500 is ready to work and play, boasting a 97,800 kms odometer reading that signifies it's just getting warmed up for its next adventure. The 147" bed provides ample space for hauling all your gear, whether you're loading up for a home renovation project or packing for a camping trip. The automatic transmission ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience, while the gasoline engine offers dependable power. Step into this Chevrolet at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie and discover a truck built for performance and designed for life.
Here are 5 features that make this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stand out:
- Powerful 5.3L V8 Engine: Experience exhilarating performance and towing prowess with this legendary V8 powerhouse.
- 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any road condition with confidence, from snow-covered highways to muddy trails.
- Convenient Power Down Tailgate: Effortlessly lower your tailgate with the push of a button, making loading and unloading a breeze.
- Spacious Crew Cab Design: Comfortably seat up to six passengers with plenty of legroom and storage for the whole crew.
- Durable 147" Bed: Haul all your equipment, gear, and materials with generous cargo space for work and play.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
HST and licensing extra.
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
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705-797-1100