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<p>Get ready to hit the road in style and with unparalleled capability with this sharp, white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This isnt just any truck; its a statement piece, designed for those who demand both rugged performance and a touch of flair. With its iconic Chevrolet grille and a commanding presence, this Silverado is built to turn heads while tackling any task you throw its way. Step inside the comfortable gray interior and youll find a cabin ready for both workdays and weekend adventures, offering a practical yet refined space for you and your crew.</p><p>Under the hood, this Silverado boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a robust 4-wheel drive system. Whether youre hauling equipment to the job site, towing your boat to the lake, or simply navigating through Canadian weather, this truck is engineered to deliver unwavering performance and confidence on any terrain. With a respectable 97,800 kilometers on the odometer, this 2021 Silverado 1500 Custom has proven its reliability and is eager for many more miles of dependable service.</p><p>And to truly complete the package and let everyone know youre part of the Chevrolet family, this exceptional Silverado 1500 Custom comes <em>with a CHEVY COWBOY HAT!!</em> This unique addition adds a distinctive touch of personality, making this truck an instant conversation starter and a true standout. Come on down to Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie and see for yourself why this Silverado 1500 Custom is the perfect blend of power, practicality, and pure Chevrolet spirit.</p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Silverado is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

97,800 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom WITH CHEVY COWBOY HAT!!

Watch This Vehicle
14270876

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom WITH CHEVY COWBOY HAT!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUYBEF9MZ432030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 97,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to hit the road in style and with unparalleled capability with this sharp, white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom, now available at Eckert Auto Sales, 192 Essa Road, Barrie! This isn't just any truck; it's a statement piece, designed for those who demand both rugged performance and a touch of flair. With its iconic Chevrolet grille and a commanding presence, this Silverado is built to turn heads while tackling any task you throw its way. Step inside the comfortable gray interior and you'll find a cabin ready for both workdays and weekend adventures, offering a practical yet refined space for you and your crew.

Under the hood, this Silverado boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and a robust 4-wheel drive system. Whether you're hauling equipment to the job site, towing your boat to the lake, or simply navigating through Canadian weather, this truck is engineered to deliver unwavering performance and confidence on any terrain. With a respectable 97,800 kilometers on the odometer, this 2021 Silverado 1500 Custom has proven its reliability and is eager for many more miles of dependable service.

And to truly complete the package and let everyone know you're part of the Chevrolet family, this exceptional Silverado 1500 Custom comes with a CHEVY COWBOY HAT!! This unique addition adds a distinctive touch of personality, making this truck an instant conversation starter and a true standout. Come on down to Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie and see for yourself why this Silverado 1500 Custom is the perfect blend of power, practicality, and pure Chevrolet spirit.

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Silverado is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any administration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
SOFT TONNEAU COVER
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
COWBOY HAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-XXXX

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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500