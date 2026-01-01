$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom WITH APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom WITH APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 97,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a capable and modern truck that won't compromise on connectivity? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a gleaming white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom. This sharp-looking pickup is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous road trips, all while keeping you seamlessly connected to your digital world. Step inside the comfortable gray interior and discover a truck that blends rugged performance with everyday convenience.
Under the hood, you'll find the powerful and dependable 5.3L V8 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and robust 4-wheel drive. This combination ensures you have the muscle and traction needed for towing, hauling, or navigating any Canadian terrain. With four doors, there's plenty of room for your crew and all their gear, making it an ideal choice for work, family, or fun. This Silverado 1500 Custom has seen 97,800 kms of reliable service, and it's ready for many more adventures with you behind the wheel.
Get ready to experience the perfect blend of power, practicality, and cutting-edge technology with this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom from Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie.
At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Silverado is a prime example of that commitment.
Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:
Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!
For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie
Vehicle Features
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705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
+ taxes & licensing>
705-797-1100