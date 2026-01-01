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<p>Looking for a capable and modern truck that wont compromise on connectivity? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a gleaming white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom. This sharp-looking pickup is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous road trips, all while keeping you seamlessly connected to your digital world. Step inside the comfortable gray interior and discover a truck that blends rugged performance with everyday convenience.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find the powerful and dependable 5.3L V8 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and robust 4-wheel drive. This combination ensures you have the muscle and traction needed for towing, hauling, or navigating any Canadian terrain. With four doors, theres plenty of room for your crew and all their gear, making it an ideal choice for work, family, or fun. This Silverado 1500 Custom has seen 97,800 kms of reliable service, and its ready for many more adventures with you behind the wheel.</p><p>Get ready to experience the perfect blend of power, practicality, and cutting-edge technology with this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom from Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie. </p><p>At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Silverado is a prime example of that commitment.</p><p>Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:</p><p>Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing<br>Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.<br>Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.<br>Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.<br>No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!<br>4.8 rating on Google!!</p><p>For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie</p>

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

97,800 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom WITH APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

Watch This Vehicle
14432089

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom WITH APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCUYBEF9MZ432038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 97,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a capable and modern truck that won't compromise on connectivity? Eckert Auto Sales has the perfect vehicle for you: a gleaming white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom. This sharp-looking pickup is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and your most adventurous road trips, all while keeping you seamlessly connected to your digital world. Step inside the comfortable gray interior and discover a truck that blends rugged performance with everyday convenience.

Under the hood, you'll find the powerful and dependable 5.3L V8 engine, paired with a smooth automatic transmission and robust 4-wheel drive. This combination ensures you have the muscle and traction needed for towing, hauling, or navigating any Canadian terrain. With four doors, there's plenty of room for your crew and all their gear, making it an ideal choice for work, family, or fun. This Silverado 1500 Custom has seen 97,800 kms of reliable service, and it's ready for many more adventures with you behind the wheel.

Get ready to experience the perfect blend of power, practicality, and cutting-edge technology with this 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom from Eckert Auto Sales at 192 Essa Road, Barrie. 

At Eckert Auto Sales, we pride ourselves on offering quality pre-owned vehicles, and this Silverado is a prime example of that commitment.

Here are six of the most appealing attributes of Eckert Auto Sales:

Honest Pricing: Our price is always inclusive except HST and Licensing
Eckert Auto Sales Advantage Package: Your advantage when purchasing from Eckert Auto Sales. This includes the safety certification, oil change, we guarantee our vehicles 100% and back them with a Dealer Warranty.
Friendly Family Business: We are a family owned dealership and we exceed in customer service.
Financing: We offer the lowest interest rate available for your credit. No upsell of interest rates or unnecessary products.
No Extra Charges: We never have any adminstration, finance or hidden fees. Just honest pricing!!
4.8 rating on Google!!

For more information give us a call today at (705)797-1100 or visit us at 192 Essa Road, Barrie

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
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705-797-1100

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705-627-0123
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$36,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500