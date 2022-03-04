$48,995+ tax & licensing
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
Eckert Auto Sales
705-797-1100
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom CREW CAB/6.5 FOOT BOX!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$48,995
+ taxes & licensing
39,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8616701
- Stock #: 2607E
- VIN: 1GCUYBEF0MZ227550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 39,700 KM
Vehicle Description
THE SILVERADO CUSTOM IS A CREW CAB WITH A 6.5 FOOT BOX!! IT HAS ALL THE TECHNOLOGY YOU REQUIRE SUCH AS ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, USB. SIRIUS XM RADIO AND WIFI. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, REAR DEFROST, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES AND A POWER DOWN TAILGATE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Included
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
