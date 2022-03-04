Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,700 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CREW CAB/6.5 FOOT BOX!!

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom CREW CAB/6.5 FOOT BOX!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

39,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8616701
  • Stock #: 2607E
  • VIN: 1GCUYBEF0MZ227550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,700 KM

Vehicle Description

THE SILVERADO CUSTOM IS A CREW CAB WITH A 6.5 FOOT BOX!! IT HAS ALL THE TECHNOLOGY YOU REQUIRE SUCH AS ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY, USB. SIRIUS XM RADIO AND WIFI. IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH DUAL EXHAUST, REAR DEFROST, INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES AND A POWER DOWN TAILGATE. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Included
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

2019 Buick Encore Pr...
 57,600 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2017 BMW 2-Series 23...
 79,300 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru Crosstre...
 114,100 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory