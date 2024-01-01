Menu
<p>THIS SPARK HATCHBACK MIGHT BE LITTLE, BUT IT IS BIG ON VALUE AND FUEL ECONOMY!! IF YOIU NEED A VEHICLE TO FIT INTO TIGHT SPACES OR ZIP AROUND TOWN, AND WANT TO DO IT ON A BUDGET, THE SPARK CHECKS THOSE BOXES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, WIFI HOTSPOT, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.</p>

2021 Chevrolet Spark

41,800 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

2021 Chevrolet Spark

1LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

41,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL8CC6SA9MC700319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

