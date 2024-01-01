$17,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark
1LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
2021 Chevrolet Spark
1LT APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 41,800 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS SPARK HATCHBACK MIGHT BE LITTLE, BUT IT IS BIG ON VALUE AND FUEL ECONOMY!! IF YOIU NEED A VEHICLE TO FIT INTO TIGHT SPACES OR ZIP AROUND TOWN, AND WANT TO DO IT ON A BUDGET, THE SPARK CHECKS THOSE BOXES!! IT IS ALSO EQUIPPED WITH BLUETOOTH, SIRIUS XM RADIO, WIFI HOTSPOT, ANDROID AUTO, APPLE CARPLAY AND ONSTAR. THE PRICE INCLUDES OUR ADVANTAGE PACKAGE!! HST AND LICENSING EXTRA.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales
Email Eckert Auto Sales
Eckert Auto Sales
Call Dealer
705-797-XXXX(click to show)
705-797-1100
Alternate Numbers705-627-0123
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
705-797-1100