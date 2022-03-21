Menu
2021 Dodge Charger

3,968 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
GT

Location

3,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 2C3CDXMG2MH675601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 3,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

