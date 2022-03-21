$49,999+ tax & licensing
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Dodge Charger
GT
395 Dunlop Street West, Barrie, ON L4N 1C3
3,968KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8678261
- Stock #: 35871D
- VIN: 2C3CDXMG2MH675601
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 35871D
- Mileage 3,968 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
