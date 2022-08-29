Menu
2021 Ford Bronco

13,000 KM

Details Description Features

$60,999

+ tax & licensing
$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

2021 Ford Bronco

2021 Ford Bronco

Big Bend SASQUATCH PKG | HTD SEATS | NAVIGATION |

2021 Ford Bronco

Big Bend SASQUATCH PKG | HTD SEATS | NAVIGATION |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

13,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9267127
  • Stock #: X1255A
  • VIN: 1FMDE5DHXMLA88040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # X1255A
  • Mileage 13,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Big Bend 4WD 10-Speed Automatic 2.3L 4-Cylinder Turbocharged DOHC


2-Door Intelligent Access w/Lock/Unlock, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Ambient Footwell Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Connected Navigation, Dr & Pass Illuminated Sliding Visor Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Enhanced Voice Recognition, Equipment Group 222A Mid Package, Front Row Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power Outlet - Back Side of Centre Floor Console, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

