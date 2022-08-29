$60,999+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco
Big Bend SASQUATCH PKG | HTD SEATS | NAVIGATION |
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
13,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9267127
- Stock #: X1255A
- VIN: 1FMDE5DHXMLA88040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # X1255A
- Mileage 13,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2-Door Intelligent Access w/Lock/Unlock, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Ambient Footwell Lighting, Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Connected Navigation, Dr & Pass Illuminated Sliding Visor Vanity Mirrors, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Enhanced Voice Recognition, Equipment Group 222A Mid Package, Front Row Heated Seats, Navigation System, Power Outlet - Back Side of Centre Floor Console, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
Finance Rates from 5.45%. Terms up to 96 months O.A.C.*
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
