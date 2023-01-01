Menu
2021 Ford E450

59,018 KM

$60,494

+ tax & licensing
$60,494

+ taxes & licensing

2021 Ford E450

2021 Ford E450

Cutaway EXTERIOR UPFIT PACKAGE | PWR WINDOWS AND LOCKS | CLOTH |

2021 Ford E450

Cutaway EXTERIOR UPFIT PACKAGE | PWR WINDOWS AND LOCKS | CLOTH |

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$60,494

+ taxes & licensing

59,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9804904
  • Stock #: 7643R
  • VIN: 1FDWE4FKXMDC03645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7643R
  • Mileage 59,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Exterior Upgrade Package

Power Windows and Locks

7.3L Economy Rated Engine

Cloth Interior



RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 7.3L V8


16" x 6" White Painted Steel Wheels, 2 Speakers, 4.56 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Cloth Captain's Chairs, Driver & Front Passenger Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual High-Back Captain's Chairs, Dual rear wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, High-Series Door Trim Panels, Interior Upgrade Package, Power Windows & Locks, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Floor Covering.


PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE




172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card

Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM

Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report

3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth

3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness

7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details

7-Day Money Back Guarantee

Market Value Report provided

Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)

Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!

Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal

Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels

OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired

*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.




SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls

Errors & Omissions Expected

INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

