2021 Ford E450
Cutaway EXTERIOR UPFIT PACKAGE | PWR WINDOWS AND LOCKS | CLOTH |
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$60,494
+ taxes & licensing
59,018KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9804904
- Stock #: 7643R
- VIN: 1FDWE4FKXMDC03645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 7643R
- Mileage 59,018 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Windows and Locks
7.3L Economy Rated Engine
Cloth Interior
RWD 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 7.3L V8
16" x 6" White Painted Steel Wheels, 2 Speakers, 4.56 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Block heater, Cloth Captain's Chairs, Driver & Front Passenger Airbags, Dual front impact airbags, Dual High-Back Captain's Chairs, Dual rear wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, High-Series Door Trim Panels, Interior Upgrade Package, Power Windows & Locks, Variably intermittent wipers, Vinyl Floor Covering.
PLATINUM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE
172-point inspection combined mechanical, aesthetic, functional inspection including a vehicle report card
Warranty: 90-days or 5,000 KM on inspected mechanical items, factory extended options eligible for warranty up to 200,000 KM
Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report
3X Provincial safety standard for tire tread depth
3X Provincial safety standard for brake pad thickness
7 Day Money Back Guarantee* - Learn More or Ask Us For Details
7-Day Money Back Guarantee
Market Value Report provided
Guaranteed 2 keys/key fobs and door code (if equipped)
Equipped vehicles include a complimentary 3 month Sirius satellite radio subscription!
Complimentary full interior detailing, carpet shampoo and small ding removal
Paintless dent repair and/or touch-ups for applicable body panels
OEM notified of ownership change, recalls inspected and repaired
*Rates may vary based on amount financed and term.
SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls
Errors & Omissions Expected
INSGMT
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
