Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Ford F-150

32,529 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

  1. 10713734
  2. 10713734
  3. 10713734
  4. 10713734
  5. 10713734
  6. 10713734
  7. 10713734
  8. 10713734
  9. 10713734
  10. 10713734
  11. 10713734
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
32,529KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E55MFD13700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7820BO
  • Mileage 32,529 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Barrie Ford

Used 2020 Ford Ranger XLT for sale in Barrie, ON
2020 Ford Ranger XLT 72,141 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE for sale in Barrie, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE 187,285 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Civic LX for sale in Barrie, ON
2019 Honda Civic LX 71,200 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrie Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

Call Dealer

705-737-XXXX

(click to show)

705-737-2313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Barrie Ford

705-737-2313

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150