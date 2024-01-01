$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford F-150
Raptor RAPTOR 37 PKG | B&O SOUND SYSTEM | TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
2021 Ford F-150
Raptor RAPTOR 37 PKG | B&O SOUND SYSTEM | TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Location
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
705-737-2313
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
25,631KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFW1RG1MFC56858
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,631 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is designed to conquer both off-road trails and city streets with unparalleled performance and luxury. This robust truck comes equipped with the Raptor 37 Performance Package and Fox Live Valve Shocks, ensuring superior handling and stability on any terrain.
The twin panel moonroof allows for an expansive view of the sky, enhancing the driving experience for both front and rear passengers. Inside, the interior work surface provides a convenient space for productivity on the go, making this truck a versatile choice for work and adventure.
The B&O Unleashed sound system delivers exceptional audio quality, transforming every journey into a concert-like experience. For enhanced safety and convenience, the 360 camera system provides a comprehensive view around the vehicle, while the reverse camera and sensors ensure easier and safer parking and reversing.
Key Features:
Raptor 37 Performance Package for enhanced off-road capability.
Fox Live Valve Shocks for superior handling and stability.
Twin panel moonroof for an expansive view and an open-air experience.
Interior work surface for on-the-go productivity.
B&O Unleashed sound system for premium audio quality.
360 camera system for a comprehensive view around the vehicle.
Reverse camera and sensors for easier and safer parking and reversing.
The twin panel moonroof allows for an expansive view of the sky, enhancing the driving experience for both front and rear passengers. Inside, the interior work surface provides a convenient space for productivity on the go, making this truck a versatile choice for work and adventure.
The B&O Unleashed sound system delivers exceptional audio quality, transforming every journey into a concert-like experience. For enhanced safety and convenience, the 360 camera system provides a comprehensive view around the vehicle, while the reverse camera and sensors ensure easier and safer parking and reversing.
Key Features:
Raptor 37 Performance Package for enhanced off-road capability.
Fox Live Valve Shocks for superior handling and stability.
Twin panel moonroof for an expansive view and an open-air experience.
Interior work surface for on-the-go productivity.
B&O Unleashed sound system for premium audio quality.
360 camera system for a comprehensive view around the vehicle.
Reverse camera and sensors for easier and safer parking and reversing.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Barrie Ford
2018 Ford Escape SEL 1.5L ENGINE | 6-SPEED AUTO | HEATED SEATS | REVERSE CAMERA 114,383 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 2.7L 4CYL ENGINE | 8-SPEED AUTO | Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE | 79,245 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 64,100 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Barrie Ford
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Barrie Ford
55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-737-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Barrie Ford
705-737-2313
2021 Ford F-150