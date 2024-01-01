Menu
The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is designed to conquer both off-road trails and city streets with unparalleled performance and luxury. This robust truck comes equipped with the Raptor 37 Performance Package and Fox Live Valve Shocks, ensuring superior handling and stability on any terrain. The twin panel moonroof allows for an expansive view of the sky, enhancing the driving experience for both front and rear passengers. Inside, the interior work surface provides a convenient space for productivity on the go, making this truck a versatile choice for work and adventure. The B&O Unleashed sound system delivers exceptional audio quality, transforming every journey into a concert-like experience. For enhanced safety and convenience, the 360 camera system provides a comprehensive view around the vehicle, while the reverse camera and sensors ensure easier and safer parking and reversing.<br> <br> <br> Key Features:<br> <br> Raptor 37 Performance Package for enhanced off-road capability.<br> Fox Live Valve Shocks for superior handling and stability.<br> Twin panel moonroof for an expansive view and an open-air experience.<br> Interior work surface for on-the-go productivity.<br> B&O Unleashed sound system for premium audio quality.<br> 360 camera system for a comprehensive view around the vehicle.<br> Reverse camera and sensors for easier and safer parking and reversing.<br>

2021 Ford F-150

25,631 KM

Barrie Ford

55 Mapleview Drive West, Barrie, ON L4N 9H7

705-737-2313

Used
25,631KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RG1MFC56858

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,631 KM

The 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor is designed to conquer both off-road trails and city streets with unparalleled performance and luxury. This robust truck comes equipped with the Raptor 37 Performance Package and Fox Live Valve Shocks, ensuring superior handling and stability on any terrain.

The twin panel moonroof allows for an expansive view of the sky, enhancing the driving experience for both front and rear passengers. Inside, the interior work surface provides a convenient space for productivity on the go, making this truck a versatile choice for work and adventure.

The B&O Unleashed sound system delivers exceptional audio quality, transforming every journey into a concert-like experience. For enhanced safety and convenience, the 360 camera system provides a comprehensive view around the vehicle, while the reverse camera and sensors ensure easier and safer parking and reversing.





Key Features:



Raptor 37 Performance Package for enhanced off-road capability.

Fox Live Valve Shocks for superior handling and stability.

Twin panel moonroof for an expansive view and an open-air experience.

Interior work surface for on-the-go productivity.

B&O Unleashed sound system for premium audio quality.

360 camera system for a comprehensive view around the vehicle.

Reverse camera and sensors for easier and safer parking and reversing.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

