<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup thats ready to tackle any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a rugged SuperCrew cab, providing ample space for both passengers and cargo. With only 82,800km on the odometer, this truck is just getting started and ready for many more years of dependable service. Under the hood, a potent 3.5L EcoBoost engine roars with 400 horsepower, delivering impressive performance and capability.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This F-150 XLT is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating challenging terrain, this truck is built to perform. The interior offers a comfortable and functional space, perfect for long drives or daily commutes. This well-maintained F-150 is ready to work hard or play hard, offering the versatility you need in a modern pickup. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional truck for yourself!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five sizzling features of this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>EcoBoost Powerhouse:</span> The 3.5L EcoBoost engine delivers a thrilling 400 horsepower, offering incredible acceleration and towing capacity.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>4-Wheel Drive:</span> Conquer any weather condition or off-road trail with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>SuperCrew Cab:</span> Enjoy spacious seating for passengers and plenty of room for gear.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Bold Black Exterior:</span> Turn heads wherever you go with the sleek and stylish black exterior.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Automatic Transmission:</span> Experience smooth and effortless gear changes.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2021 Ford F-150

82,800 KM

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 3.5L ECO BOOST 400 HP WOW!!

12850757

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 3.5L ECO BOOST 400 HP WOW!!

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1754947447141
  2. 1754947447593
  3. 1754947448022
  4. 1754947448444
  5. 1754947448854
  6. 1754947449240
  7. 1754947449675
  8. 1754947450092
  9. 1754947450534
  10. 1754947450970
  11. 1754947451368
  12. 1754947451806
  13. 1754947452213
  14. 1754947452626
  15. 1754947453088
  16. 1754947453487
  17. 1754947453928
  18. 1754947454358
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E87MKE49490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 82,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
New Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Boxliner
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Auto Start/Stop
Hard Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover
INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKES
BACKUP TRAILER ASSIST

Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Ford F-150