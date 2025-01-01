$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 3.5L ECO BOOST 400 HP WOW!!
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 3.5L ECO BOOST 400 HP WOW!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 82,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup that's ready to tackle any adventure? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Ford F-150 XLT, available now at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty boasts a rugged SuperCrew cab, providing ample space for both passengers and cargo. With only 82,800km on the odometer, this truck is just getting started and ready for many more years of dependable service. Under the hood, a potent 3.5L EcoBoost engine roars with 400 horsepower, delivering impressive performance and capability.
This F-150 XLT is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating challenging terrain, this truck is built to perform. The interior offers a comfortable and functional space, perfect for long drives or daily commutes. This well-maintained F-150 is ready to work hard or play hard, offering the versatility you need in a modern pickup. Visit Eckert Auto Sales today to experience this exceptional truck for yourself!
Here are five sizzling features of this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT:
- EcoBoost Powerhouse: The 3.5L EcoBoost engine delivers a thrilling 400 horsepower, offering incredible acceleration and towing capacity.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition or off-road trail with the confidence of 4-wheel drive.
- SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for passengers and plenty of room for gear.
- Bold Black Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with the sleek and stylish black exterior.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
