Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck thats ready for anything? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Ford F-150 XLT with the Tech Package, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty, boasting a comfortable gray interior, is equipped to handle both your daily commute and your weekend adventures. With a robust 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this 4-wheel drive F-150 offers the performance you need with the capability you crave. And with only 82,800km on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left to give.</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>This Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a workhorse; its packed with features to enhance your driving experience. The Tech Package adds an extra layer of convenience and safety. This truck is ready to tackle any terrain, and turn heads while doing it. Eckert Auto Sales has this truck ready for you to take home!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa;>Here are five features that make this F-150 stand out:</p><ul style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; color: oklch(0.373 0.034 259.733); font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #fafafa; padding-inline-start: 1.625em !important;><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>The Tech Package:</span> Stay connected and informed with the latest technology, making every drive a breeze.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>4-Wheel Drive:</span> Conquer any road condition with confidence, whether its a snowy highway or a muddy trail.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>3.5L V6 Engine:</span> Experience impressive power and performance, perfect for towing or hauling.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Spacious Interior:</span> Enjoy a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.</li><li style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; padding-inline-start: 0.375em !important;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5; font-weight: 600 !important; color: oklch(0.21 0.034 264.665) !important;>Striking Black Exterior:</span> Make a statement wherever you go with this head-turning truck.</li></ul><p>The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.</p><p>For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100</p>

2021 Ford F-150

82,800 KM

Details Description Features

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

XLT WITH TECH PACKAGE!!

Watch This Vehicle
12959882

2021 Ford F-150

XLT WITH TECH PACKAGE!!

Location

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1

705-797-1100

  1. 1757607285527
  2. 1757607286057
  3. 1757607286454
  4. 1757607286894
  5. 1757607287338
  6. 1757607287756
  7. 1757607288200
  8. 1757607288659
  9. 1757607289080
  10. 1757607289500
  11. 1757607289936
  12. 1757607290353
  13. 1757607290751
  14. 1757607291195
  15. 1757607291645
  16. 1757607292060
  17. 1757607292483
  18. 1757607292863
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E87MKE49491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 82,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck that's ready for anything? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Ford F-150 XLT with the Tech Package, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty, boasting a comfortable gray interior, is equipped to handle both your daily commute and your weekend adventures. With a robust 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this 4-wheel drive F-150 offers the performance you need with the capability you crave. And with only 82,800km on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left to give.

This Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features to enhance your driving experience. The Tech Package adds an extra layer of convenience and safety. This truck is ready to tackle any terrain, and turn heads while doing it. Eckert Auto Sales has this truck ready for you to take home!

Here are five features that make this F-150 stand out:

  • The Tech Package: Stay connected and informed with the latest technology, making every drive a breeze.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, whether it's a snowy highway or a muddy trail.
  • 3.5L V6 Engine: Experience impressive power and performance, perfect for towing or hauling.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
  • Striking Black Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with this head-turning truck.

The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.

For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
New all weather tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Eckert Auto Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT WITH TECH PACKAGE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT WITH TECH PACKAGE!! 82,800 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES S-AWC ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! 91,000 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4x4 CONQUER ANY TERRAIN!! for sale in Barrie, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys 4x4 CONQUER ANY TERRAIN!! 69,700 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Email Eckert Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Eckert Auto Sales

Eckert Auto Sales

192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-1100

Alternate Numbers
705-627-0123
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Eckert Auto Sales

705-797-1100

2021 Ford F-150