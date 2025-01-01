$38,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT WITH TECH PACKAGE!!
2021 Ford F-150
XLT WITH TECH PACKAGE!!
Location
Eckert Auto Sales
192 Essa Rd., Barrie, ON L4N 3L1
705-797-1100
Certified
$38,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 82,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and reliable pickup truck that's ready for anything? Feast your eyes on this stunning 2021 Ford F-150 XLT with the Tech Package, now available at Eckert Auto Sales! This black beauty, boasting a comfortable gray interior, is equipped to handle both your daily commute and your weekend adventures. With a robust 3.5L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this 4-wheel drive F-150 offers the performance you need with the capability you crave. And with only 82,800km on the odometer, this truck has plenty of life left to give.
This Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a workhorse; it's packed with features to enhance your driving experience. The Tech Package adds an extra layer of convenience and safety. This truck is ready to tackle any terrain, and turn heads while doing it. Eckert Auto Sales has this truck ready for you to take home!
Here are five features that make this F-150 stand out:
- The Tech Package: Stay connected and informed with the latest technology, making every drive a breeze.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road condition with confidence, whether it's a snowy highway or a muddy trail.
- 3.5L V6 Engine: Experience impressive power and performance, perfect for towing or hauling.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
- Striking Black Exterior: Make a statement wherever you go with this head-turning truck.
The price includes our Advantage Package!! HST and licensing extra.
For more information give us a call today (705)797-1100
Vehicle Features
